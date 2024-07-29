Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,700 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 258,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Sapiens International Stock Performance

Sapiens International stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.54. 140,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,111. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.22. Sapiens International has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sapiens International ( NASDAQ:SPNS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

Further Reading

