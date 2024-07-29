Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Savaria Stock Down 0.1 %

SIS opened at C$18.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$12.21 and a 1-year high of C$19.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.08.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Savaria

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In other news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny acquired 11,600 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, with a total value of C$199,984.00. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIS. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.64.

View Our Latest Report on Savaria

About Savaria

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.