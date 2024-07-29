Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Savers Value Village from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Savers Value Village from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of SVV stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. Savers Value Village has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Savers Value Village had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $354.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Savers Value Village will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVV. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,000,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

