SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.06-13.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,492. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day moving average is $207.06.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.31.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

