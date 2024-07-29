SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications updated its FY24 guidance to $13.06-13.43 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
SBA Communications Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,977,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,492. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.54 and its 200 day moving average is $207.06.
SBA Communications Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
