Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp reduced its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Motco acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 907,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.65.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

