Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 122,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Scout24 stock remained flat at $78.67 during trading on Monday. Scout24 has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $78.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.20.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a mortgage financing product under the pay-per-lead model; mortgage and real estate financing advisory services; FLOWFACT and Propstack, which are CRM software solutions for real estate agents; and TenantPlus that provides rental properties.

