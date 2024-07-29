SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SCWorx Stock Up 10.9 %
NASDAQ WORX opened at $1.53 on Monday. SCWorx has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.92.
About SCWorx
