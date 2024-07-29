Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.75

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.75 and last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 776152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Seabridge Gold Trading Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SA. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,649,000 after buying an additional 178,672 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its stake in Seabridge Gold by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,189,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 460,895 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the first quarter valued at $17,419,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 897,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 884,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 78,186 shares during the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

