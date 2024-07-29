Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SBCF. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

SBCF stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.00 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares in the company, valued at $6,326,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,121,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,265,000 after purchasing an additional 414,037 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,047,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 349,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,285,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,578,000 after buying an additional 254,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

