SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $66.88 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.19 and a 1 year high of $72.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 25.44%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is 25.14%.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 48,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $3,268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,677,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,759,000.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its position in SEI Investments by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 20.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SEI Investments by 21.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

