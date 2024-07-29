Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 144,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sekisui House Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SKHSY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. The company had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,354. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sekisui House has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Get Sekisui House alerts:

Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter.

About Sekisui House

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sekisui House Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sekisui House and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.