SentinelOne (S) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

SentinelOne (NYSE: S) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2024 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/15/2024 – SentinelOne is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/12/2024 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Westpark Capital from $40.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/27/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $17.00 to $18.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/25/2024 – SentinelOne had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

6/5/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $25.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/4/2024 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

6/4/2024 – SentinelOne was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $28.00.

6/3/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $18.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $35.00 to $22.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – SentinelOne had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – SentinelOne had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SentinelOne Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE S traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.61. 2,112,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,395. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.96. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Get SentinelOne Inc alerts:

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,582 shares of company stock worth $12,655,659. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.