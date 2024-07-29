Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Short Interest Update

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the June 30th total of 163,900 shares. Currently, 8.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of Sezzle stock traded up $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,598. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.01. The company has a market capitalization of $482.40 million and a PE ratio of 37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Sezzle has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. Sezzle had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $46.98 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sezzle will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $111,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $165,169.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351,851 shares in the company, valued at $30,111,408.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,481 shares of company stock worth $6,540,126. 57.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sezzle in the first quarter worth approximately $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter worth approximately $611,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Sezzle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEZL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sezzle in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

