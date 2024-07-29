Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Short Interest Up 31.6% in July

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 465,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STTK shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Shattuck Labs from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shattuck Labs from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

STTK traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.26. 170,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Shattuck Labs has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 64.85% and a negative net margin of 3,133.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2200.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Shattuck Labs will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Taylor Schreiber purchased 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $49,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,721.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,270,000 after acquiring an additional 502,860 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $11,663,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 521,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 63,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 150,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $713,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

