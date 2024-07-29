Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.92) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($161.67) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £130 ($168.13) to £150 ($194.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £105.53 ($136.49).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £121.80 ($157.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of £122.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £112.98. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 9,461 ($122.36) and a 52-week high of £127.04 ($164.30). The firm has a market capitalization of £188.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,903.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 77.60 ($1.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 7,307.69%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

