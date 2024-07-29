Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 71 ($0.92) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a £125 ($161.67) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on AstraZeneca from £130 ($168.13) to £150 ($194.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of £105.53 ($136.49).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 77.60 ($1.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 7,307.69%.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AstraZeneca
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Trading Halts Explained
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.