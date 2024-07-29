Short Interest in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declines By 35.5%

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a decrease of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 74,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $149,802.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,913,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,978,124.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 43,718 shares of company stock worth $767,233.

Get Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGI. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,732. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $19.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.