Short Interest in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Drops By 11.0%

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 10,010,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Allbirds Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BIRD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. 394,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 57.15% and a negative net margin of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Allbirds from $0.90 to $0.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

In other Allbirds news, CFO Ann Mitchell sold 62,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $34,992.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 812,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRD. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Allbirds by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 272,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 46,350 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

