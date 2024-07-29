Short Interest in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rises By 11.3%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 4,680,000 shares. Approximately 21.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 596,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 308,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,806. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $38.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -4.39 EPS for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

