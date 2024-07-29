Short Interest in BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Rises By 18.2%

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BESIY traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $195.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $162.73 million for the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries in China, the United States, Malaysia, Ireland, Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, Other Asia Pacific and Europe, and internationally.

