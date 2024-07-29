Short Interest in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Expands By 12.7%

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the June 30th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of BFZ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 44,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,267. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%.
About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust
BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
