Short Interest in Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF) Decreases By 50.0%

Boiron SA (OTCMKTS:BOIRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Boiron Stock Performance

Shares of BOIRF remained flat at $35.85 on Friday. Boiron has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $53.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.98.

Boiron Company Profile

Boiron SA manufactures and sells homeopathic medicines in France, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers non-proprietary homeopathic medicines and homeopathic specialties; and other healthcare products include medical devices, invitro diagnostics, dietary supplements, cosmetics, and phytotherapy.

