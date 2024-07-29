Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Drops By 13.8%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 802,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded Bunker Hill Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Bunker Hill Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:BHLL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. 63,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,625. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10. Bunker Hill Mining has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.15.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Bunker Hill Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Liberty Silver Corp. and changed its name to Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.