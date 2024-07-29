Short Interest in CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Expands By 63.6%

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days.

CapitaLand India Trust Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ACNDF stock opened at C$0.73 on Monday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.77.

CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) in August 2007 as the first Indian property trust in Asia. Its principal objective is to own income-producing real estate used primarily as business space in India. CLINT may also develop and acquire land or uncompleted developments primarily to be used as business space, with the objective of holding the properties upon completion.

