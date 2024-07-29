Short Interest in CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF) Expands By 63.6%

CapitaLand India Trust (OTCMKTS:ACNDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.7 days.
CapitaLand India Trust Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of ACNDF stock opened at C$0.73 on Monday. CapitaLand India Trust has a 1-year low of C$0.72 and a 1-year high of C$0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.77.
CapitaLand India Trust Company Profile
