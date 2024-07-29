Short Interest in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Expands By 50.0%

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:LRGE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,908. The company has a market capitalization of $356.92 million, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.59. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $49.89 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at $288,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Company Profile

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

