Short Interest in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Drops By 52.9%

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCAP. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,797. The stock has a market cap of $693.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Crescent Capital BDC has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $19.63.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $1,200,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $1,254,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Crescent Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. 49.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

