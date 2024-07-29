Short Interest in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Expands By 37.5%

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 1.91% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ASET traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.95. The stock had a trading volume of 710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $31.69.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Increases Dividend

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.3067 per share. This is an increase from Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

