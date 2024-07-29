Short Interest in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Rises By 55.6%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

AFRIW opened at $1.55 on Monday. Forafric Global has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.33.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Forafric Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.