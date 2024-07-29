Short Interest in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Grows By 15.1%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the June 30th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $14.26 on Monday. Genesis Energy has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Genesis Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 176.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,536 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after acquiring an additional 194,258 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after acquiring an additional 760,739 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,028,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after buying an additional 175,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 184.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 78,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

