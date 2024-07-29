Short Interest in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Drops By 35.7%

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,120,000 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 9,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 77,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 28,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 98,126 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 87,961 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gerdau stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.19. 2,190,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,060,626. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.76. Gerdau has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Gerdau had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 11.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 36.16%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.17 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

