Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Expands By 47.7%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 250,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 20,812 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 53,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $638,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of GNOM traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,298. The company has a market capitalization of $86.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.90.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

