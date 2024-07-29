Short Interest in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Rises By 13.7%

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,890,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 30th total of 81,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 52.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Infosys by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 211,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 10.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:INFY traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,940,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,840,343. The company has a market capitalization of $93.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $22.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.2035 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

