Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Grows By 12.5%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

KFFB traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.40. 1,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp ( NASDAQ:KFFB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 1.21%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

