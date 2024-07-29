Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Rises By 46.7%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kernel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRNLW remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Monday. Kernel Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

