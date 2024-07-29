Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW) Rises By 46.7%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNLW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the June 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Kernel Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:KRNLW remained flat at $0.14 during trading hours on Monday. Kernel Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.
Kernel Group Company Profile
