Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Expands By 35.4%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days.
Playtech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCF remained flat at $6.40 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Playtech has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40.
About Playtech
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Playtech
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.