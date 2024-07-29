Short Interest in Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) Expands By 35.4%

Playtech plc (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,200 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the June 30th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 268.0 days.

Playtech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PYTCF remained flat at $6.40 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. Playtech has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

About Playtech

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

