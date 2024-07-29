Short Interest in Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Decreases By 33.4%

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,004,000 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the June 30th total of 1,508,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,434.3 days.

Pola Orbis Stock Performance

Pola Orbis stock remained flat at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.43. Pola Orbis has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter. Pola Orbis had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Pola Orbis will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Pola Orbis Company Profile

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM × THREE, and FUJIMI brand names.

