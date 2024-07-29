Short Interest in Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF) Increases By 51.0%

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the June 30th total of 487,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 490.7 days.
Randstad Stock Performance
Randstad stock remained flat at $48.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. Randstad has a twelve month low of $43.97 and a twelve month high of $60.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.72.
About Randstad
