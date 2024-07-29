Short Interest in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) Declines By 22.3%

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Red River Bancshares

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $29,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Tammi R. Salazar sold 576 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $29,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Crowell acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $45,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,350 shares in the company, valued at $750,138. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red River Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Red River Bancshares by 218.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Red River Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Stock Performance

RRBI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.40. 11,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,844. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.63. Red River Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red River Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.68%.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

