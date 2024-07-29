Short Interest in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Grows By 34.7%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the June 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RLMD traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,221. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day moving average is $4.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.50.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. As a group, analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

