Short Interest in Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF) Grows By 18.6%

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,391,000 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the June 30th total of 2,015,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance
SFRGF remained flat at $9.62 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $16.45.
Salvatore Ferragamo Company Profile
