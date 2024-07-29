Short Interest in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Declines By 20.8%

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TLPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Talphera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Talphera in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Talphera Stock Performance

TLPH stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 391,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,111. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Talphera has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.34.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talphera will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

