Short Interest in Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Decreases By 26.4%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 440.7 days.

Xero Stock Performance

Shares of XROLF stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. Xero has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38.

About Xero

Xero Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a software as a service company in New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Xero, an open platform that connects small businesses to a range of solutions, which helps to manage their finances. It also provides Xero mobile app; and accountant/bookkeeper tools, including Xero HQ, Xero Practice Manager, Xero Workpapers, and Xero Cashbook or Xero Ledger.

