Short Interest in Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF) Decreases By 26.4%

Xero Limited (OTCMKTS:XROLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,600 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 538,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 440.7 days.
Xero Stock Performance
Shares of XROLF stock opened at $93.14 on Monday. Xero has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38.
About Xero
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Xero
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Xero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.