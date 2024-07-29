Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Decreases By 25.0%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Yotta Acquisition Stock Down 13.4 %
Yotta Acquisition stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Yotta Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
Yotta Acquisition Company Profile
