Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Decreases By 25.0%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Down 13.4 %

Yotta Acquisition stock opened at $0.03 on Monday. Yotta Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

