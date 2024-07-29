Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SIA. Scotiabank raised Sienna Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.14.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

