Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.
Sienna Senior Living Price Performance
Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.11. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$9.87 and a 52-week high of C$15.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.15.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$230.95 million during the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.83%. Equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.329883 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
