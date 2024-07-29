Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Down 4.6%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 58,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 158,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Similarweb Stock Down 4.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.

Get Similarweb alerts:

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Similarweb

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Similarweb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 118.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.