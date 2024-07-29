Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Down 4.6%

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.28 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 58,826 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 158,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
Similarweb Stock Down 4.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Similarweb
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.