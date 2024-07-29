Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

SFNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Simmons First National

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.39.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Simmons First National

In related news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after acquiring an additional 175,716 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $31,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after acquiring an additional 69,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at $27,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 349,534 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

(Get Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.