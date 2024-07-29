Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 300.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 157,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 52,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 354.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 40,778 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter worth $1,126,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 241,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,086 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SKX traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.91. 2,591,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,959. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $29,377.35. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.