Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE) Receives C$16.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Skeena Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$19.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$17.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Skeena Resources

Insider Activity at Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Reed Himmelright sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.52, for a total value of C$68,136.00. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TSE:SKE opened at C$8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$788.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.42. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$4.20 and a 1 year high of C$9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.24). As a group, analysts expect that Skeena Resources will post -0.4862973 EPS for the current year.

About Skeena Resources

(Get Free Report

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.