South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Down 3%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $32.10. 4,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 32,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPFI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

South Plains Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $535.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 14.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at South Plains Financial

In other South Plains Financial news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $204,519.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Plains Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter worth about $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

