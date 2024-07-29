Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Hovde Group

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Hovde Group from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Hovde Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $34.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $115.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.91 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 266,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Southside Bancshares by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 49,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

