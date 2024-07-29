SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Price Target Raised to $109.00 at Truist Financial

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $81.00 to $109.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on SouthState from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Get SouthState alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SouthState

SouthState Trading Down 1.3 %

SSB traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.85. The stock had a trading volume of 213,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,575. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState has a 52 week low of $63.36 and a 52 week high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.08 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SouthState will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SouthState during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SouthState by 8,346.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SouthState by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.